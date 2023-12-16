President Andry Rajoelina will be sworn in for a new term as Madagascar's leader amidst an opposition boycott and international concerns over the island's future.

Representatives from other African nations will be at Madagascar's biggest stadium for the inauguration on Saturday.

But two former presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who attended the swearing-in for Rajoelina in 2018 are staying away this time.

They are part of an opposition coalition that held near-daily protests for weeks before the November 16 vote to condemn what they called a "constitutional coup d'etat" by the president to stay in office.

Demonstrations have been banned in Antananarivo since Tuesday.

Related Rajoelina confirmed winner of Madagascar presidential election

'Irregularities in electoral process'

After the election, ambassadors from the European Union, United States and other major donor countries expressed concern at "tensions and incidents" that marked the campaign.

The US State Department said that "domestic and international election observers, noted irregularities in the electoral process."

Western nations said in a joint statement that Rajoelina must "take steps to restore confidence conducive to dialogue" and carry out legal and electoral reforms ahead of future votes.

Rajoelina became president for the first time, without an election, in 2009 after Ravalomanana was ousted in a military mutiny.