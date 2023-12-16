Ethnic minority fighters battling Myanmar's junta have seized a trading hub in Shan state, days after China said it had mediated a temporary ceasefire.

The three allied ethnic groups -- the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA), known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance -- said Saturday they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China, posing what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state since the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a joint offensive late October.

On Thursday, Beijing announced a temporary ceasefire between the alliance and the Myanmar military. There have been peaceful spells in MNDAA-held areas, but clashes have continued in areas controlled by the TNLA and the AA.

The TNLA said they captured Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago.

"We got the town," Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw told AFP. The TNLA posted video footage on Facebook showing leaders of the group visiting the town and talking to junta soldiers taken prisoner.

The alliance has declared previously that one of its goals is the eradication of the military regime that seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.