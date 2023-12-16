The European Union has firmly condemned physical attacks on journalists while exercising their profession following the violent attack that targeted an Anadolu photojournalist in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The European Union deplores the deaths of journalists, as well as of other innocent civilians, in Gaza Strip," chief foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano told Anadolu Agency in a statement on Saturday.

He stressed that the EU urges "all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians, including journalists, at all times."

The attack on Alkharouf occurred on Friday as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al Joz neighborhood near the Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, as the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army the prayer entered the 10th week.

Israeli police, who set up barricades in the area, first pulled out their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him on the ground, beating and kicking him.

He suffered severe blows resulting in injuries to his face and body and was transported by ambulance to the Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident comes amid the over two-month Israeli attacks on Gaza, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians and dozens of journalists.

Worldwide condemnation

Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service, urged all parties to adhere to international human rights law and ensure the protection of journalists. She said that media equipment, offices, and studios should not be targeted in attacks or reprisals.

Separately, Anthony Bellanger, head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on the Anadolu photojournalist, describing it as a nightmare.

He stressed that civilians and journalists are becoming victims of the Israeli military, with at least 64 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since October 7.

The IFJ plans to document the cases, including the attack against Anadolu's photojournalist, for the International Criminal Court.