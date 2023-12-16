Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah has died at age 86, just over three years after assuming power in the Gulf state.

The cause of his death on Saturday was not immediately disclosed.

The Emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said that he was in a stable condition.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait's de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf's successor.

Who is Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah?

Sheikh Nawaf, who ruled the country for more than three years, was born in Kuwait on June 25, 1937.

He served as governor of the Hawally city, south of the capital Kuwait, in 1962.

He assumed the office of minister of internal affairs between 1978-1988 and run it for a second term between 2003-2006.

In 1988, he served as defence minister. Sheikh Nawaf also served as social affairs and labor minister in the first Kuwaiti government established in April 1991 after Kuwait's war of liberation against Iraq.

Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than a decade and shaped the state's foreign policy for over 50 years.