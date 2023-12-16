Dozens of journalists have taken part in a funeral for an Al Jazeera cameraman killed in an Israeli strike in the south of war-torn Gaza.

Samer Abu Daqqa's body, bearing his bullet-proof vest and helmet, was carried through a crowd in the city of Khan Younis before being buried on Saturday in a grave dug by fellow journalists.

Abu Daqqa, born in 1978, was reporting from a school in Khan Younis when he was hit by a drone strike on Friday, said the Al Jazeera television network.

His colleague, Gaza bureau chief Wael al Dahdouh, was wounded in the same attack. Dahdouh had lost his wife and two children in a separate Israeli strike in the initial weeks of the war.

The Israeli army told AFP it takes "operationally feasible measures" to protect both civilians and journalists in Gaza.

"Given the ongoing exchanges of fire, remaining in an active combat zone has inherent risks," it said.

Dahdouh said the Israeli army "deliberately" targets journalists in Gaza.

"The occupation (Israeli army) does not want the press. It deliberately targeted us," he told AFP.

"There was only the Al Jazeera team and the civil defence in the area."