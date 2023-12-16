Türkiye expects "positive and solid steps" from the US for its purchase and modernisation of F-16 warplanes, Türkiye's national defence minister has said.

"Technical meetings with the US have been completed. We expect the process to start with positive and concrete steps as soon as possible," Yasar Guler told journalists at a year-end evaluation meeting on Saturday in the capital Ankara.

In a protracted process, Türkiye has sought to buy several of the latest-generation F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits for the F-16s it already has from the US.

The Turkish president has suggested the US take steps on the F-16s as Türkiye takes steps on Sweden's NATO accession bid, perhaps before the end of the year.

Modernisation of F-16 warplanes

Pointing out that the most important issue in the procurement process is sanctions, Güler said: "We always express that allies should understand Türkiye’s global and regional function well and therefore immediately give up such restriction practices.

We emphasise that a strong Türkiye and a strong Turkish Armed Forces mean a strong NATO and a strong alliance, and a strong fight against terrorism."

He said that while the process of F-16 procurement and modernisation continues, the only aircraft Türkiye is focused on and see as the best alternative is the Eurofighter Typhoon.

He said there are plans to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, 20 in the first phase and 20 later, the highest version.

Common security perspective

“UK’s support and approach on this issue is important as it sets an example for other allies.

Spain also provides similar support to us. Regarding Germany's objections, it would be the right approach to take options and decisions in line with the common security perspective, based on the spirit of alliance,” he said, adding that one of Türkiye’s priorities is increasing capabilities of the Turkish defence industry.

The realisation of national defence industry projects “symbolises the power of Türkiye,” he said, noting the national combat aircraft KAAN and supersonic advanced trainer and light combat aircraft HURJET, the unmanned combat aircraft KIZILELMA, the stealth bomber ANKA-3 and ATAK-2 helicopter, the world's first UAV ship TCG Anadolu and TCG Istanbul, the IMECE satellite, the new Altay Tank and the Firtina Howitzer.

Peace Support Operation in Kosova

Regarding Türkiye's contributions to NATO, Guler said Türkiye has fully fulfilled its duties and responsibilities in NATO.

Stating that the decision-making processes within the alliance were shaped in line with Türkiye’s expectations by participating in the NATO Defence Ministers meetings in June and October, Guler said: "Türkiye is among the top five countries in both force contribution and contribution to NATO missions, operations and headquarters. We continue to contribute at a high level to the Peace Support Operation in Kosovo."

Güler pointed out that the task of NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) Command, the largest NATO mission in the Balkans, which they took over October 10, was successfully fulfilled in a transparent and impartial manner.

Stating that the Air Force elements were deployed in Romania on December1 within the scope of NATO Air Policing Missions and that they will serve in the region for four months, Guler said: "We continue to be an active and constructive member of NATO. We showed this once again with [our approval of] Finland's membership,” adding that Sweden’s NATO accession protocol was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sent to the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the final decision regarding membership will be made by parliament.

Neutralisation of terrorists

Guler added that since January 1, a total of 2,084 terrorists, including those in northern Syria and Iraq near the Turkish border, have been neutralised.

The minister added that 1,110 targets were destroyed and 820 terrorists neutralised through effective and comprehensive air operations against terror targets in the north of Iraq and Syria, some of which also used land fire support vehicles, in the last four months.

Guler said 122 terrorists surrendered during the year “as a result of determined operations.”

“All our operations in Syria and Iraq are carried out in line with our self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, respecting the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of our neighbours,” he said, emphasising that the Turkish military prioritises protection of innocent civilians and friendly elements.

Ongoing anti-terror operations

Adding that Türkiye conducts anti-terror operations by taking all kinds of precautions to prevent damage to historical and cultural assets and the environment, Guler said that “all elements of PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG and DAESH in Syria and Iraq are our legitimate targets from now on, as they have been until today.”