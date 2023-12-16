WORLD
Vatican court sentences Cardinal Becciu to 5.5 years in fraud case
Angelo Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, and nine other defendants, including financiers, lawyers and ex-Vatican employees, were on trial for accusations of financial crimes on a London property deal.
His lawyer, Fabio Viglione, said they respected the sentence but would "certainly" appeal. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
December 16, 2023

A Vatican court has sentenced a once powerful Italian cardinal to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes at the end of a historic trial.

Angelo Becciu, 75, a former adviser to Pope Francis who was once considered a papal contender himself, was the most senior clergyman in the Catholic Church to face a Vatican criminal court on Saturday.

He and nine other defendants, including financiers, lawyers and ex-Vatican employees, were on trial for accusations of financial crimes focused on an opaque London property deal.

Court president Giuseppe Pignatone read out the verdict Saturday, with Becciu accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering.

His lawyer, Fabio Viglione, said they respected the sentence but would "certainly" appeal. He was also handed a fine of around $8,726 (8,000 euros).

At the heart of the trial is the $380-million (350-million-euro) purchase of a luxury property in London, as part of an investment that began in 2014 and ended up costing the Vatican tens of millions of euros.

Test of reforms

The trial, which began in July 2021, has shone a light on the Holy See's murky finances, which Pope Francis has sought to clean up since taking the helm of the Catholic Church in March 2013.

It is also a test of his reforms.

Just weeks before the trial, Francis gave the Vatican's civilian courts the power to try cardinals and bishops, where previously they were judged by a court presided over by cardinals.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi had requested seven years and three months in jail for Becciu, and between almost four and 13 years for the others.

Becciu had always strongly protested his innocence, denouncing the accusations against him as "totally unfounded" and insisting he never took a cent.

For its part, the Holy See viewed itself as "an offended party" and has asked through Secretary of State Pietro Parolin for the court to "punish all crimes".

Four Vatican entities are civil parties. They had requested compensation from the defendants, including around $193 million (177 million euros) for moral and reputational damage.

Since the trial opened, there have been more than 80 hearings in the dedicated room within the Vatican Museums, where a portrait of a smiling Pope Francis hangs on the wall.

SOURCE:AFP
