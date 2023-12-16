The families of hostages held in Gaza have called on Israel to stop fighting and make a deal to secure their release after the army admitted to "mistakenly" killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.

"We only receive dead bodies. We want you to stop the fight and start negotiations," Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, said at an event in Tel Aviv organised by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Saturday.

"We feel like we're in a Russian roulette game (finding out) who will be next in line to be told the death of their loved one," said Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old soldier Itai, who is among the captives.

Chen said that they explained to them first that the ground operation would bring back the abductees.

"It doesn't work. Because since then, abductees have been seen returning, but not so much alive. It's time to change this assumption," he said.

Related Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza held up white flag: official

Killing sparks protests