TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Days are near when we will halt Israel's atrocities in Palestine: Erdogan
"We are compelled to fulfil our responsibilities to our children, our nation, our friends, and the Islamic world by working together with greater dedication," Türkiye's Erdogan says.
Days are near when we will halt Israel's atrocities in Palestine: Erdogan
At the beginning of his speech, President Erdogan expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf./ Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
December 16, 2023

"The days are near when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem carried out by the oppressive Israeli government," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Knowledge Dissemination Award ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, President Erdogan highlighted critical aspects of Türkiye's progress, emphasising the nation's strength across various fields.

He noted a rise in self-confidence among Türkiye's allies as the country strengthened politically, economically, and militarily, both in the Turkic and Islamic worlds. He touched upon the recent liberation of Karabakh, emphasising its contribution to this positive climate.

Moral concerns on younger generations

President Erdogan also voiced serious concerns regarding the moral implications of the widespread use of foreign social media platforms in his speech.

RECOMMENDED

Addressing the need to shield children from the negative impact of rapidly spreading communication channels alongside technology, he mentioned the importance of protecting the younger generation from insidious and destructive influences.

"We should raise our kids in a way aligned with our civilisational values, norms, and principles; otherwise, we risk facing challenges similar to those experienced by Western societies, where generations confront existential threats," he stated.

Warning against the impact of marginal structures driven by imperialist and Zionist objectives on the society, he called for a collaborative effort from the state, scientists, and civil society organisations, highlighting the role of entities such as the Science Dissemination Foundation.

President Erdogan also expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf.

Extending sympathies to the people of Kuwait and the royal family during this difficult time, he said, "I also pray for success for my brother Sheikh Meshal, the new Emir of Kuwait."

RelatedIsrael heading into international isolation amid Gaza atrocities: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army