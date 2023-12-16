Like many other imprisoned Palestinian teenagers released as part of an exchange deal with Israel, Mohamed al Salaymeh hoped to regain a semblance of normality after months in detention.

But he found himself in limbo yet again, unable to go back to school due to a new Israeli education ministry decision. The ruling bans students in occupied East Jerusalem from resuming classes after imprisonment.

"My dream is to return and for this gate to be opened," said Mohamed, 16, standing in front of his school in his East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amoud.

Israel last month agreed to a temporary truce deal that saw the release of 80 Israeli hostages held by Palestinian resistance groups in exchange for 240 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

All those released on both sides were women and minors.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions seized a total of about 250 hostages on October 7 when they broke through the militarised border of Gaza for an unprecedented attack that killed 1,139 people in southern Israel, according to Israeli figures.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and began a relentless bombardment of Gaza, alongside a ground invasion, that has killed 18,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

'Where will I go?'

Mohamed was arrested alongside three of his cousins, Moataz, 15, and brothers Ahmad, 14, and Ayham, 13. Ayham was later placed under house arrest, where he remains.

The others spent about four m onths in an Israel prison accused -- but never formally charged -- of throwing stones at a Jewish settlement near their East Jerusalem neighbourhood.

"Where will I go? There is nowhere. I will stay at home. I can't work because I'm under 18," said Ahmed, the youngest of the Palestinians freed under the deal.

Moataz said he fears "losing my education. If things remain this way, I will have to repeat a year."

But Mohamed appears the hardest hit by the decision, as he was expecting to graduate next year.

"God only knows when we will return. I want to achieve my dreams," he t old AFP.

'No future'

The Israeli ministry's decision affects 48 of the minors released in the prisoner deal.

The ministry told AFP that the teens' status would be reevaluated after the end of winter holidays on January 10.

Jerusalem municipality, responsible for implementing the decision, told AFP it was "assessing and examining the pedagogical and emotional needs of each and every student, and building individual educational programmes aiming to prevent the recurrence of unlawful acts in the future".