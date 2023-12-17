WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese governorate declares state of emergency amid RSF conflict
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces gaining control of road between states of eastern Al Jazirah, Al Qadarif, near Khartoum, governorate says.
Sudanese governorate declares state of emergency amid RSF conflict
About 7 million in Sudan have been displaced within the country or fled in search of security in neighboring countries. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023

The Sudanese governorate of Al Qadarif declared a state of emergency due to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary gaining control of the road between the states of eastern Al Jazirah and Al Qadarif, near the capital, Khartoum.

The governorate, which has been engaged in a conflict with the RSF since April, said the state of emergency was declared under the law on emergencies and public safety. Movement on streets, demonstrations and opening of businesses in the governorate are prohibited from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time until further notice.

Following intense clashes that began December 15 between the army and RSF in the northern rural areas of Wad Madani, a central town, a state of emergency was declared in the state of Al Jazirah.

Half of population in need of aid

For the first time since the start of the conflict which entered its ninth month, the RSF attacked Wad Madani, the central city of the strategic state of Al Jazirah, known as Sudan's granary, providing access to all parts of the country.

RECOMMENDED

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF, headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

More than 12,000 people have been killed and over 33,000 injured as a result of the conflict, according to the UN.

Approximately 25 million, half of the population, need humanitarian aid.

About 7 million in Sudan have been displaced within the country or fled in search of security in neighboring countries.

RelatedSudan's army imposes lockdown in refuge town amid blast reports
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army