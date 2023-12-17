In Istanbul's Fatih district, Yedikule Fortress, whose foundation dates back to the Roman period and Emperor Theodosius II, was initially built not as a prison but to welcome visiting kings and foreign dignitaries.

Transformed into a fortress with seven towers during the reign of Fatih Sultan Mehmet after the conquest of Istanbul, Yedikule Fortress played a pivotal role as a garrison and symbol of two great empires' historical structures merging into one.

The fortress has seven towers, showcasing architectural changes made by various rulers over the centuries.

Damaged during earthquakes in the 15th and 17th centuries, Yedikule underwent reconstruction, resulting in its present six-tower structure.

Despite experiencing significant damage during an 18th-century fire, the fortress later became Istanbul's first winter quarter after the conquest.