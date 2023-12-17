WORLD
2 MIN READ
US nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korean port
The USS Missouri (SSN-780), a nuclear-powered submarine, has docked in South Korea amid concerns from Seoul about the potential launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea this month.
US nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korean port
The USS Missouri, a Virginia-class attack submarine, entered a key naval base in the southern port city of Busan on Sunday, located 320 kilometres (199 miles) from Seoul / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023

The USS Missouri, a Virginia-class attack submarine, entered a key naval base in the southern port city of Busan on Sunday, located 320 kilometres (199 miles) from Seoul, Yonhap News reported, citing the South Korean navy.

"With the deployment of the USS Missouri, we plan to strengthen naval exchanges and cooperation with the United States and to bolster our combined defense posture," the navy said in a statement.

The move comes just three weeks after the USS Santa Fe (SSN-763), a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered the Jeju Naval Base on the southern resort island.

Earlier this week, Seoul, at a South Korea-US security meeting in Washington, raised the possibility of North Korea launching an ICBM in December.

RECOMMENDED

Pyongyang last test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM in July.

RelatedS Korea unveils spy satellite, prompts N Korea's warning of interference
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army