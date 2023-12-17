Polls opened in a Chadian referendum on a new constitution, with the vote seen as a key step towards elections and the return of civilian rule promised, but postponed, by the ruling military junta.

A large section of the opposition and civil society in the central African country are calling for a boycott.

They argue the plebiscite is designed to pave the way for the election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and the continuation of a "dynasty" begun by his late father 33 years ago following a coup.

The "yes" camp seems assured of victory after a well-financed campaign by the ruling junta against a divided opposition, which has faced arrest, intimidation and threats for more than a year.

The capital N'Djamena has been plastered with posters championing a "yes" vote to bring in a constitution for a "unitary and decentralised state".

It is not very different from the constitution that the military repealed in 2021, enshrining a regime in which most of the power is concentrated in the head of state.

The opposition, which advocates federalism, backs the "no" vote.

The "yes" camp retorts that a unitary state is the only way to preserve unity, while federalism would encourage "separatism" and "chaos".

Provisional results are scheduled to be published in late December, with the Supreme Court due to validate them four days later.

Related Chad releases 380 rebels jailed for killing former leader Deby

'Deby dynasty'

The two main platforms of parties and civil society organisations hostile to the junta have called for a boycott, hoping a low turnout will delegitimise a leader whom they accuse of perpetuating a 33-year "Deby dynasty".

Where they can find space, they have put up posters with the words "Stop the referendum" and a big red cross.

They are hoping a low turnout will undermine the credibility of the referendum, which is "purely and simply legitimising the dynasty that they want to impose on us", said Max Loalngar, coordinator of one of the groups, Wakit Tamma.

He was speaking to AFP news agency by telephone from a country of exile that he declined to name.

Some advocates of a boycott were dismissive of both sides.