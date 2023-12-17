Turkish Artist Melek Zeynep Bulut's art piece "OpenWork" has been on display at the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Taksim Square of Istanbul, as invited by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the centennial celebration of the Turkish Republic.

Displayed in the historical site of Somerset House in London in June, the work was chosen among 47 countries and 22 universities at the London Biennale, winning the "Public Award" as London celebrates its 20th year as the World Design Capital.

Following this success, Bulut and her artwork were invited to a second exhibition in London, where they showcased an iconic display within the city's skyline in the area of River Thames.

The artwork was later featured in the "Red Book," prepared by the special juries of 'Mayor of London' and 'Victoria & Albert Museum', listing the most influential works of the last 20 years.

Challenging the sense of belonging and questioning identity within the heart of the city, the work combines a theatrical narrative, architectural structure and stage design for the visitors to explore.

Encompassing sound design within itself, all surfaces of the artwork consist of acoustic components.

According to Bulut, the artwork's fundamental question is, "When we reach the end of the material world, what does the art create, and how does one establish a connection with it?"