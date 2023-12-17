TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'OpenWork,' winner of London Biennale, displayed at Ataturk Cultural Centre
Zeynep Melek Bulut's artwork, 'OpenWork,' challenges the sense of belonging and questions the identity in the cities, offering a theatrical narrative for the visitors to explore.
'OpenWork,' winner of London Biennale, displayed at Ataturk Cultural Centre
'OpenWork' of Zeynep Melek Bulut has been displayed at the Ataturk Cultural Centre. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 17, 2023

Turkish Artist Melek Zeynep Bulut's art piece "OpenWork" has been on display at the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Taksim Square of Istanbul, as invited by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the centennial celebration of the Turkish Republic.

Displayed in the historical site of Somerset House in London in June, the work was chosen among 47 countries and 22 universities at the London Biennale, winning the "Public Award" as London celebrates its 20th year as the World Design Capital.

Following this success, Bulut and her artwork were invited to a second exhibition in London, where they showcased an iconic display within the city's skyline in the area of River Thames.

The artwork was later featured in the "Red Book," prepared by the special juries of 'Mayor of London' and 'Victoria & Albert Museum', listing the most influential works of the last 20 years.

Challenging the sense of belonging and questioning identity within the heart of the city, the work combines a theatrical narrative, architectural structure and stage design for the visitors to explore.

Encompassing sound design within itself, all surfaces of the artwork consist of acoustic components.

According to Bulut, the artwork's fundamental question is, "When we reach the end of the material world, what does the art create, and how does one establish a connection with it?"

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan's visit

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) on Saturday during the 2023 Knowledge Dissemination Award ceremony.

After an insightful conversation with the artist, President Erdogan delved into understanding the intricacies of the "OpenWork" before participating in the award ceremony.

Bulut shared that the President congratulated her and engaged in a conversation about the piece, expressing his admiration.

As Türkiye commemorates the centenary of the Turkish Republic, Bulut's creation stands as a remarkable contribution to the country's contemporary art.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army