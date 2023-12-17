TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises field coordinator of PKK/YPG in Syria
Turkish Intelligence Organisation (MIT) neutralises Sirvan Hasan, codenamed Roni Velat, the so-called field coordinator of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria's Deir Ezzor.
Türkiye neutralises field coordinator of PKK/YPG in Syria
Sirvan Hasan has been involved in terrorist activities in Türkiye between 2011 and 2013. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 17, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted an operation in Syria's Deir Ezzor, neutralising Sirvan Hasan, codenamed Roni Velat, the so-called field coordinator of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. Security forces successfully neutralised the senior PKK/YPG operative.

According to information from security sources, Sirvan Hasan played a significant role in terrorist activities against security forces in Türkiye between 2011 and 2013. In this period, he continued his activities within Syria.

After 2013, he continued his terrorist activities in Syria, where he assumed the role of a field coordinator for the PKK/YPG.

The cross-border operation marks a significant advancement in Türkiye's efforts to counteract the activities of PKK/YPG members who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

RECOMMENDED

The operation not only disrupts the network's leadership but also serves as a clear message against terrorism in the region.

RelatedBodyguard of PKK ringleader Karayilan neutralised by Turkish forces
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army