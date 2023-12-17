Nine workers have been killed and three others injured in an explosion at a factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.

Sunday's explosion at a factory, that makes explosives and drones for the armed forces, claimed nine lives, including six women, in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis stated on X.

He also promised to pay the deceased's relatives approximately $6,021 (500,000 Indian rupees) each.

Local media reported that three more people were injured and shifted to the hospital.