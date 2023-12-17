WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly blast kills several workers at explosives factory in India
The factory, located in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, specialises in the production of explosives and drones for the armed forces, and the blast occurred while boosters were being built, according to an official.
Ashish Srivastava, a representative from the company, informed the news agency Asian News International that the explosion took place on Sunday morning during the assembly of boosters. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023

Nine workers have been killed and three others injured in an explosion at a factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.

Sunday's explosion at a factory, that makes explosives and drones for the armed forces, claimed nine lives, including six women, in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis stated on X.

He also promised to pay the deceased's relatives approximately $6,021 (500,000 Indian rupees) each.

Local media reported that three more people were injured and shifted to the hospital.

Ashish Srivastava, an official from the firm, told news agency Asian News International that the blast occurred on Sunday morning while the boosters were being built.

He said the workers had been evacuated from the building and that the situation was under control.

SOURCE:AA
