North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile, Seoul's military said, as the United States and South Korea warned any nuclear attack would lead to the end of Pyongyang's regime.

"North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile, including one of its longest-range an intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) this month.

The test comes as Seoul and Washington warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack on the United States and South Korea would result in the end of the North Korean regime.

The two allies held their second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group in Washington on Friday, where they discussed nuclear deterrence in the event of conflict with the North.