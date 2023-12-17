Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot has said targeting journalists is a "long-held Israeli policy."

"Israel's biggest enemy is the truth," Zomlot said on Sunday in a phone interview with Anadolu Agency following an Israeli attack on one of the news agency's photojournalist.

Israeli forces violently attacked Mustafa Alkharouf while he was on assignment in occupied East Jerusalem.

"I would like to say that this has been a long-held Israeli policy of targeting journalists," the Palestinian ambassador said, adding that Israel has been doing so for decades.

"I think Israel has come out this time clear that it is after every one of us not only in Palestine but worldwide it is after the truth it wants to commit its atrocities in the darkness," Zomlot added.

However, he added, now the world is speaking out against Israel's actions, telling Tel Aviv "you commit your war crimes and crimes against humanity, but not in darkness, we will expose it."

At least 92 journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 7, the government media office in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.

In a statement, the office said the latest fatalities were journalists Rami Badir and Assem Kamal Musa, who was killed in Israeli raids during the past two days.