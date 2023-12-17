Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the US to use its influence over Israel to stop the attacks on Palestine's besieged Gaza during his talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan on Sunday discussed regional and global issues as well as Ankara-Washington relations with Blinken over the phone.

During discussions about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is deteriorating and urged the US to exert pressure on Israel to halt the attacks.

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasised that Israel should be brought to the table to begin a political process aimed at realising a fair and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, following the establishment of a complete ceasefire.

According to the sources, both leaders emphasise the importance of bilateral relations in keeping with the spirit of the US-Türkiye alliance, while Sweden's NATO membership, the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and cooperation in the defense industry were also discussed.