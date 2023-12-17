Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has expressed his "deep concern" about reports of suspected criminal damage at properties earmarked for accommodating migrants and asylum seekers, including a fire at a former hotel in the county of Galway overnight.

Police said on Sunday that they are investigating a "criminal damage incident by fire" that occurred at the former hotel in the small western village of Rosscahill shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A video broadcast by national broadcaster RTE and the Irish Times showed flames engulfing the premises, with parts of the building destroyed. Nobody was inside the building at the time, police said.

Protesters had gathered earlier on Saturday to blockade the entrance of the hotel in opposition to government plans to house 70 asylum seekers there from next week, RTE reported.

"I am deeply concerned about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here, including in County Galway last night," Varadkar said in a statement.

"There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever. Garda (police) investigations are underway."