Serbia’s ruling populists claimed sweeping victory on Sunday in the country's parliamentary election, which have been marred by reports of major irregularities both during a tense campaign and on voting day.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that with half of the ballots counted, the Serbian Progressive Party's projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47 percent of the vote and expects to hold around 130 seats in the 250-member assembly. The main opposition Serbia Against Violence group won around 23 percent, Brnabic said.

The main contest in the parliamentary and local elections was between Vucic’s governing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, and a centrist coalition that is trying to undermine the populists who have ruled the troubled Balkan state since 2012.

The Serbia Against Violence opposition coalition group of parties was expected to mount the biggest challenge for the city council in Belgrade. An opposition victory in the capital would seriously dent Vucic’s hardline rule in the country, analysts say.

“Changes in Serbia have started and there is no force that can stop that,” said Dragan Djilas, the opposition coalition leader, after he voted in Belgrade. "We, as the strongest opposition list, will defend people’s will by all democratic means.”

Vucic said that he expects “a convincing victory” in the vote and that his ruling party “will be close to an absolute majority” in the parliamentary election.

"This is a very important precondition for Serbia to continue on the path of prosperity and success,” he said after he cast his ballot.

Irregularities reported