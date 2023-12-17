Rebels from Colombia's leftist National Liberation Army said Sunday they have agreed to stop using kidnapping as a fund-raising tactic, if the current ceasefire with the government is extended.

The pledge came at the end of a round of talks between the two sides over the weekend in Mexico City.

Colombians have grown angry at kidnappings by the guerrillas, known by their Spanish initials as the ELN. That anger mounted in October when the rebels abducted the father of football star Luis Diaz, and held him for 12 days before he was released. Diaz’s mother was rescued within hours by police.

It is not clear if the rebels will release an estimated 38 Colombians they currently hold in captivity, often pending a ransom demand. Nor was it clear if the pledge would be respected in the ceasefire — declared in August and due to expire Jan. 29 — is not extended.

Overcoming the kidnapping scandal marked a renewed breath of air for the often maligned peace talks.

“After critical moments ... we have made firm progress toward peace with the ELN," said the government's head negotiator, Vera Grabe.