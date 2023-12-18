Chilean voters rejected a proposed new constitution drafted by a conservative-led committee, electoral service Servel said, meaning the charter imposed during Augusto Pinochet's military junta will remain in force.

With more than three-quarters of referendum ballots counted, the "against" option prevailed with 55.5 percent of the vote, compared to 44.5 "in favor," according to Servel.

Chileans casted ballots Sunday on a second referendum aimed at replacing the country's junta-era constitution, with voters asked to approve or reject a more conservative draft.

The latest version was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after voters roundly rejected a progressive draft in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric said last month that it would be his last attempt to reform the constitution, in order to focus on stability and long-term development. His government has adopted a neutral position on the new draft.

"Today we are living a new civic day that, no matter the result, strengthens our democracy," Boric said after voting in his hometown of Punta Arenas.

