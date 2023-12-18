The United Nations Security Council will vote on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel.

Monday's vote comes days after the United States blocked a previous Security Council resolution that would have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the battered Palestinian territory, where Israel continues its deadly strikes after Hamas's unprecedented attack on October 7.

But in the General Assembly, the UN's 193 members voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favor -- exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The new draft, drawn up by the United Arab Emirates calls for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip."

It also affirms support for a two-state solution in the region and "stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority."

In a move criticized by Israel and the United States, the draft does not explicitly name Hamas, though it does call for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" and condemns "all indiscriminate attacks against civilians."

'Protect civilians'