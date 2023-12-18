TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
14th TRT International Documentary Awards held in Istanbul
As the largest documentary film festival in Türkiye, the four-day event showcased screenings, masterclass events, and insightful discussions on documentary filmmaking's current and future landscape.
14th TRT International Documentary Awards held in Istanbul
Masterclass events with directors took place and talks and workshops about the present and future of documentary making were also held. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023

The 14th TRT International Documentary Awards, organised by Turkish national broadcaster TRT, has taken place in Istanbul between December 14-17 with screenings of national and international documentaries and the participation of expert guests in the field.

Throughout the four-day event, documentaries competing in various categories and special selection films were shown to audiences, contributing to enriching the documentary climate in Türkiye.

"The Lens of Democracy" received the Best Film Award in the International Category, while "Flâneur" was chosen as the Best Film in the National Professional Category.

Speaking at the ceremony, TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said the event is the largest documentary film festival in Türkiye.

"A documentary is the pursuit of overlooked, hidden or forgotten truths in the ordinary course of life. It is the most profound, detailed and meaningful portrayal of the manifestations of existence on the screen,” said Sobaci.

He pointed out that it is impossible to think independently of TRT about the history and adventure of documentaries and documentary making in Türkiye "because TRT, since its establishment, has become the school of documentary making. It has trained many great masters, pioneered the formation of a documentary-loving audience, and crowned its success in this field with an Emmy award in the news documentary category in September.”

Putting truth 'back on track'

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also attended the ceremony and expressed great pleasure and happiness to be present with leading documentary filmmakers from around the world.

Underscoring the great importance of telling the truth and remaining loyal to it, Altun stated that racism, hate speech, Islamophobia and the rise of xenophobia are some of the 21st century truths.

"The fact that in Gaza, not only Muslims but also humanity is being killed, and the bombing of peace and brotherhood, tranquility and stability not only in Palestine but also all over the world for more than two months in front of the eyes of the whole world is, unfortunately, a truth. From whichever angle you look, it is a truth that Israel is committing a major war crime, committing genocide, and killing more than 20,000 innocent people for over two months indiscriminately in front of the eyes of the whole world," he added.

Altun conveyed that there exists a reality wherein certain entities, leveraging their media influence, endeavour to steer humanity towards calamity. They do so by manipulating the truth into falsehood and vice versa through the dissemination of disinformation.

He emphasised that documentary filmmaking holds a very important place in this regard, as it is a powerful way to show the unseen and make the unheard heard.

"The veterans of documentary filmmaking fulfil a very important responsibility by striving to put the truth that is intentionally or unintentionally marginalised back on track,” he said.

RelatedTRT World documentary 'Off the Grid' wins Emmy Award
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland