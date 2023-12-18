WORLD
Iraq holds first provincial elections in a decade
A total of 5,904 candidates from various parties and alliances are competing in the elections, in which approximately 17 million people have the right to vote.
Sena SerimSena Serim
December 18, 2023

Iraqis has started voting to choose their provincial councils, the first such election in a decade.

Ballots will be held in 15 of Iraq's provinces but not in the other three which are Kurdish and operate under a separate autonomous system.

On Monday morning at 7:00 am (0400 GMT), 7,166 polling stations will open under tight security, before closing at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT).

Some 17 million people are eligible to vote, with 6,000 candidates vying for just 285 seats in the powerful provincial councils.

They were established after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein and wield important powers, including selecting regional governors and allocating health, transport and education budgets.

Huge competition

As a reflection of Iraq's multi-confessional and multi-ethnic population, 10 seats are reserved for minorities, namely Christians, Yazidis and Sabians.

In addition, a 25 percent quota has ensured that 1,600 of the candidates are female.

