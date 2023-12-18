Yemen's Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks in the Red Sea, striking a nerve in the United States' strategic efforts to secure maritime routes in the region.

In the past week alone, the Iran-allied faction targeted a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker en route to the vital Suez Canal following an attack on a Norwegian tanker that the Houthis claimed was transporting crude oil to Israel.

On Thursday, the Houthis fired another missile at a container ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

These escalating incidents have heightened tensions in a significant global shipping route, through which around 10 percent of worldwide trade, or around $1 trillion worth of goods, passes annually.

When the US Navy intervened to protect the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, the Houthis launched two missiles at an American warship that missed the target. In response, the US shot down what it referred to as an "aerial vehicle".

Emphasising the Houthis' goals, Mohammed Ali al Houthi, the leader of the faction's supreme revolutionary committee, warned commercial ships not to travel to Israel and advised vessels passing Yemen to maintain active radios and promptly respond to any communication attempts.

He also warned cargo ships against "falsifying their identity" or flags different from those of the country of the shipowner.

The Houthis, initially demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinians by firing missiles and drones into southern Israel during the bombardment of Gaza, have certainly irked Tel Aviv.

Indeed, some Israeli cargo ships have been diverted from their usual Red Sea route to a longer journey through the Mediterranean Sea, around Africa, and onward to the Indian Ocean. Expressing Israel's frustration, President Isaac Herzog said the Houthis have "crossed a red line in the Red Sea" and advocated an "international coalition" to counteract their actions.

The situation has also triggered a rise in shipping costs through the Red Sea. While broader economic effects are currently limited, it poses questions over how prepared the US is for this unprecedented projection of Houthi influence in a region it has traditionally sought to securitise.

A new challenge

To be clear, the Houthis' targeting of Israel is arguably partly aimed at domestic consumption, as the rebel group seeks control over northern Yemen, and discontent may arise over the lack of services in war-battered Yemen.

Nonetheless, its growing clout in the Red Sea has proven a challenge for regional security.

Besides the Houthis, other groups supported by Iran have shown intentions to confront US naval forces. In a statement in early November, Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, alluded to his group's advanced anti-ship missiles while addressing the American naval deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean during the same period.

So, what are the US' next steps from here?

Last week, it emerged that US officials were discussing the prospect of military action with unnamed Gulf states, likely Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), given their past involvement in Yemen.

These suggestions hint that the US could retreat to familiar strategies in the region. Indeed, the US, in part, backed the Saudi-led coalition's efforts to restore a friendly Yemeni government for regional and Red Sea security.

Despite speculation over renewed intervention, Yemen's war has died down, and Saudi Arabia no longer wants to be involved in a war there. After all, its main priority is developing its vast economic transformation towards its Vision 2030 ambitions and would therefore want to avoid a breakdown of the UN-led diplomatic measures since 2022.

While it had intercepted Houthi missiles fired towards southern Israel through its own borders in October, this can be seen more as a message that it won't accept violations of its own airspace.