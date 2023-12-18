Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has departed for Hungary to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Hungary, as well as regional and global issues.

Monday's visit comes at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Erdogan and Orban will co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The leaders will also exchange views on current regional and global issues and various agreements are also expected to be signed between the two sides.

According to diplomatic sources, during Erdogan's visit, the two sides will be aiming to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries to the level of enhanced strategic partnership, and a document on this is expected to be signed by Erdogan and Orban.