Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, whose party isn't allowed to hold public rallies, has used an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to address a virtual rally in the first event of its kind in the country.

The audio clip, marred by internet disruptions, was played over the AI-generated image which appears to be speaking, during an internet rally of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday.

It drew more than 1.4 million views on YouTube and was attended live by tens of thousands on other social media platforms.

"Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies," Khan said in the clip, urging supporters to turn out in large numbers at general elections set for Feb 8.

"Our people are being kidnapped and their families are being harassed."

The disruptions to live streaming fuelled transparency concerns about the upcoming elections, with users nationwide complaining of slow internet speeds and throttling, a technique telecoms regulators use to choke streaming on apps.

Pakistan's telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated, but that internet accessibility overall appeared to be normal.

Khan's speech was generated from a written version he had approved from prison, said officials of his party, which staged the event because it faces a state-backed crackdown on physical gatherings, while its leader is blacked out of media.

Jailed since he was convicted and sentenced to three years on graft charges on Aug. 5, Khan is embroiled in dozens of court cases, with some trials held in prison behind closed doors, which legal experts say infringes his right to fair proceedings.