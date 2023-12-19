A Yale University professor called me, the only Muslim student in a small Hebrew class, to her office and told me that wearing a keffiyeh to class was offending my Jewish-American classmates.

This was ten years before the events of October 7.

Much water has flown down the West River since then, and the keffiyeh has become an even more ubiquitous and globally recognised symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

Even more so since the eventful day when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, which was followed by one of the most vicious and indiscriminate Israeli bombardment on Gaza's helpless civilian population.

Across the world, as support for Palestine grows, the keffiyeh – also called the kufiya – too has become the symbol of protest and resistance.

The traditional scarf, with slight variations in colour and design, has been historically worn by Arab men. The black and white keffiyeh became synonymous with the Palestinian struggle in the '30s, and was then largely popularised by Yaser Arafat, the charismatic and lovable leader of the Palestinian Liberation Movement.

It is now weaved, traded and worn worldwide, but one last factory standing in Hebron (Al Khalil), Palestine, still makes authentic Palestinian keffiyeh.

"Particularly after the Israeli authorities banned the Palestinian flag for almost three decades (1967 – 1993), the keffiyeh took its place as a global expression of Palestinian identity," according to the company Hirbawi's website.

Hirbawi has been in business since the 1960s, making and exporting keffiyehs worldwide in small numbers. Even Arafat is said to have gotten his keffiyeh from them.

Rania Mustafa, the executive director of the Palestinian American Community Center (PACC) in New Jersey, says she went to Hirbawi in 2017 to get one of these keffiyehs.

"I think the reason why keffiyeh stands for resistance, other than the symbolism in its design, is this weaving process. Everything has to happen in unison. It was like an orchestra with all the machines working together," Mustafa tells TRT World.

"The operator would start one machine, fix another, make one go slower, and the other faster. I bought so many keffiyehs to bring back to the US. So now every time I go to a rally, and someone tells me they lost theirs, I gift them one of mine."

Everyone wants a keffiyeh

Azar Aghayev, the US distributor for Hirbawi, tells TRT World that the demand for keffiyehs has skyrocketed since the war started. They used to get a few hundred daily website visits, and now they are getting several thousand. However, it has not been easy to match the demand with supply.

The workers of the factory cannot always make it to work on time or at all because of Israeli military checkpoints.

Aghayev says that since the Israeli offensive in Gaza started, the checkpoints have been even more difficult to manage for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Soldiers started to ask not just for their ID and permits like they used to but also started to check their mobile phones, private messages, photos, apps like Telegram as well as their social media.

Traditionally, December has been a regularly high-demand period for the Hirbawi factory, adds Aghayev, because people buy keffiyehs as Christmas gifts for friends and family.

According to Aghayev, most of their buyers are not Muslim or Arab but people from all walks of life. Recently, a Jewish organisation that is sympathetic to the Palestinian struggle made a bulk purchase for their group.

However, it has not been easy to restock. He says they have been facing obstacles every step of the way – from importing raw materials to customs and exporting the final product.

"We had trouble clearing customs in the US for the first time in the last ten years, then had our shipping account deactivated suddenly without any explanation, so we could not ship keffiyehs to customers."

'No one is safe'

The increased support for Palestine has not always been welcomed in Europe or the US.

France banned pro-Palestine protests and fined a protester 135 euros for wearing a keffiyeh. Germany banned wearing the keffiyeh in schools in Berlin, calling it a "threat to school peace".

Related Berlin bans Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools

In the US, Ashish Prashar and his toddler son were attacked by a Jewish woman while the father was wearing a keffiyeh. She threw her hot coffee on them at a playground in Brooklyn, New York.

The perpetrator turned herself in, pleading not guilty and was cleared of her charges.

Prashar is not Palestinian, or Muslim, or Arab. He's British-Punjabi.