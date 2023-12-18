Algerian international footballer Youcef Atal has been put on trial in France, accused of inciting hatred after posting a video in which a Palestinian preacher purportedly threatens Israel with a "black day".

Atal arrived at the courthouse on Monday in the southern city Nice accompanied by his lawyer, Antoine Vey.

Atal, who plays for Ligue1 side - Nice, shared the video on his Instagram account, which has 3.2M followers, shortly after the attack by Hamas resistance fighters on Israel on October 7.

In an extract of the footage seen by AFP, the preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, first talked about the plight of children in Gaza.

Prosecutors said they also identified another extract in which he called on God to "send the Jews a black day", and "steady the hands" of Gaza inhabitants if they should "throw stones".

The 27-year-old defender, who quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, was suspended by his club while prosecutors probed the incident for suspected "justification of terrorism".

But they dropped that line of investigation after watching the video and questioning the player, instead charging him with "incitement to religious hatred".