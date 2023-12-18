The international community has a primary responsibility to send a clear message to Israel and put an end to the ongoing "massacre" in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary's capital Budapest on Monday, Erdogan said that since the beginning, Türkiye has been exerting intensive diplomatic efforts for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the spread of conflict.

Türkiye is working for the immediate cessation of "Israeli brutality" in Gaza, he added.

Israel's air and ground attacks on Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

Bilateral relations

Türkiye and Hungary have elevated their bilateral relations from a strategic partnership to an enhanced strategic partnership, Erdogan said.

"With the joint political declaration signed with Orban, we have elevated our bilateral relations from a strategic partnership to an enhanced strategic partnership.”

“In the first 11 months of the current year, our trade volume with Hungary has surpassed that of the previous year and is nearing $4 billion,” said Erdogan, adding that the goal is to increase bilateral trade to $6 billion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in Hungary’s capital Budapest, the Turkish Presidency said.