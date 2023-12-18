Türkiye is the only country that has achieved results in efforts concerning the Russia-Ukraine war through the grain deal it helped broker last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

"We have advanced the Türkiye-Hungary relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership. I don't know if there is anything beyond this in diplomatic terms. I believe this is the strongest in terms of friendship and brotherhood," Orban said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday.

The remarks came after the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held at the Carmelite Monastery.

Orban also emphasised that without Türkiye, Hungary had no security.

Emphasising the significance of bilateral relations, Orban said Erdogan presented a monumental project for the next century.