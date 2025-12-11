As a teenager moving through the shadows with the CIA-backed Zero Units, Rahmanullah Lakanwal learned to enter homes in darkness, rifle raised, GPS tracker in hand, adrenaline steadying him as Taliban suspects were pulled from their beds.

Years later, long after those raids in Kandahar and after the US airlift that brought him to safety, the boy soldier turned Amazon delivery driver found himself on another American night, alone behind the wheel on a cross-country drive toward Washington, DC—a journey that would end in a deadly shooting and raise painful questions about the fate of Afghan allies the US left adrift.

But the path that led him to that American highway began years earlier, in a war where boys were pulled into men’s roles long before they were ready.

Lakanwal was one of them, shaped by the rhythms of night raids, by the authority of foreign handlers, and by a conflict that blurred the line between survival and allegiance. To understand how he reached that point, you have to return to the years when the war was at its most relentless.



It was 2011, and former US President Barack Obama’s largest troop surge in Afghanistan was in full force, with more than 100,000 American soldiers deployed at its peak that year. This was the moment when the US sought to decisively weaken the Taliban before beginning its planned drawdown.

Special operations raids multiplied, especially in the south and east, targeting Taliban fighters and suspected insurgents night after night, where the world was reduced to green shadows through night-vision goggles, and the earth vibrated from whirring helicopter blades.

US Special Forces and CIA paramilitary teams sharply increased their “kill/capture” missions, and they began recruiting aggressively, driven by the promise of steady pay, benefits and the narrative that they were fighting on the right side.

The CIA’s Afghan strike forces, later known as the “Zero Units,” were also rapidly recruiting.

These units operated outside Afghanistan’s regular military chain of command, answering directly to CIA advisers.

Among those recruited was the then-15-year-old Lakanwal, who was assigned to the Kandahar Strike Force, also known as NDS-03, which operated directly under CIA oversight to intensify counterterrorism efforts and conduct an increasing number of night raids.

Although Article 38(2) of the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child requires states to “take all feasible measures” to ensure that no one under 15 takes direct part in hostilities, in practice this protection remains fragile, still relatively young, unevenly enforced, and frequently violated in conflict zones, according to child-rights advocates and international monitoring bodies.

Lakanwal left his village, Tangtang, in Afghanistan’s Khost province for Kandahar in the south, the epicentre of Taliban resistance.

By 20, Lakanwal was conducting nighttime raids targeting suspected Taliban in Kandahar, as well as tracking targets as a GPS specialist, a skilled role necessary in surveillance and strike missions.

Multiple sources and years of reporting during the US invasion have established that the Zero Units were known as notorious criminals conducting unlawful nighttime operations, undertaken by CIA intelligence, often when there were few, if any, witnesses. Human rights groups later accused them of extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances.

In a single operation in 2019, a house in Jalalabad was raided by one of the four Zero Unit squads, known in Afghanistan as the 02 unit, during which four brothers aged 30, 28, 26, and 24 were beaten and later shot dead by the strike force.

Eyewitnesses and neighbours described the scene as a massacre. The chilling funeral of four sons from the same house shook the entire village.

The 02 Unit said in a statement that a financier of the Daesh (ISIS) group, along with his three allies, were killed in the operation, but officials later backtracked following public outrage.

A provincial governor’s office admitted that the 02 conducted the operation, but those killed were innocent, calling it a mistake.



A gun pointed at a five-year-old

“I believe that I was the good guy, fighting the bad guys, until one day back in 2012 in Kandahar, I found myself pointing a gun at a five-year-old girl,” a former NDS-03 member tells TRT World.

“She was looking like a ghost. While I was pointing at her, my member hand cuffed her grandfather, who was about 70 years old, and dragged him out of the house. That incident never got erased from my memory.”

He currently works as a bus driver in the US.

“They used us against our own country and people, and when they were done, they just dumped us like we were trash,” he says.

The former NDS-03 member, who was in touch with Lakanwal, says Lakanwal barely called his family back in Afghanistan or spent time with his wife and five children in the United States, especially in the last two years.

“Lakanwal was committed to his job; he joined the unit to earn money for his family and follow the footsteps of his brother, who was also recruited by the Zero Unit,” Lakanwal’s cousin in Afghanistan’s Khost province tells TRT World.“He was fine when he was in action, working. He kept himself fit and had friends who supported him, until he left for the US.

“That is when his life changed. From being part of an elite team to doing temporary jobs, you can imagine what it can do to a person.”

According to reports, Lakanwal worked as an Amazon Flex delivery driver among other odd jobs.

Late last month, Lakanwal set out on a final cross-country drive, heading to Washington, DC, where he is now accused of shooting two members of the West Virginia National Guard, killing one of them. The 29-year-old has entered a not guilty plea.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to his apparent unravelling.

Betrayed by the US



Prosecutors have described the attack as a profound betrayal by someone who, they argue, had benefited from the United States’ protection and support.

However, in an exclusive interview with TRT World, his childhood friend says the real betrayal was the one Lakanwal faced.



“He told me he felt betrayed by the outcome: all those years of service, believing he was protecting his country, seemed to end in chaos and uncertainty. He felt as if everything he fought for had collapsed overnight,” his childhood friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, says.

In 2021, Lakanwal’s unit had raced to counter Taliban fighters tightening their grip around Kandahar city, but after failing to halt the advance, they withdrew to Kabul, the final stronghold of the US-backed Afghan government.

With American troops stretched thin at Kabul airport, US commanders asked the unit to help secure the perimeter, according to reports.