On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump warned that "over the next two to three weeks, we are going to bring them [Iran] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong".

Throughout modern history, the United States has repeatedly signalled its military might with this dramatic phrase.

From Vietnam to Afghanistan, Pakistan to Iran, such statements reveal a pattern of audacious power projection. History shows that such threats often come with consequences like costly wars and mounting public anger to regional instability and persistent resistance.

Here's a list tracing the most notorious instances of this rhetoric and what followed then.

Vietnam War, the origin of the phrase

The notorious “Stone Age” rhetoric can be traced back to the Vietnam War era. High-ranking military officials, including General Curtis LeMay, a powerful US Air Force general during World War II and the Cold War, advocated massive strategic bombing campaigns, including in Japan and Vietnam.

What followed these threats?

The US dropped over 7.5 million tonnes of bombs on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia — the largest aerial bombardment in history.

There were massive civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure, rising popular anger in the US, sparking protests and anti-war movements across the country.

A New Yorker analysis notes that despite extensive bombing and military effort, the US mission “proved to be catastrophic” and failed to achieve lasting success.

A Guardian analysis explains that the Vietnam War initially had support but public opinion turned after years of casualties, costs and sustained protest movements.

Ultimately, the US withdrew from Vietnam, leaving behind political and military scars that still influence American foreign policy discussions today.

Related TRT World - Iran warns US could face 'another Vietnam' if troops deployed

Gulf War 1991

During the lead-up to the Gulf War, the United States issued one of its starkest warnings.

Then Secretary of State James Baker cautioned Iraq that if it used chemical weapons, the US response would “reduce Iraq to a pre-industrial state”.

The war that followed saw a massive US-led air offensive that devastated Iraq’s infrastructure, including power grids and industrial capacity.