Daily life in Gaza remains a challenge amid Israel's blockade and 74-day brutal war that has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and forced more than 90 percent of the 2.3 million people from their homes.

People in Gaza described begging for bread, paying 50 times more than usual for a single can of beans and slaughtering a donkey to feed a family as food aid trucks were unable to reach most parts of the bombarded Palestinian territory.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA has said that limited aid distributions were taking place in the Rafah area, close to the border with Egypt, where almost half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million is now estimated to be living.

Check out these powerful visuals that capture life these days in Gaza: