A second military plane carrying patients from Gaza and their attendants has arrived in Türkiye for medical treatment.

The C-130 aircraft, belonging to Türkiye's National Defence Ministry, touched down on Monday with 26 patients, 32 accompanying individuals and medical personnel whose passage from Gaza to Egypt was facilitated.

It took off from Al Arish Airport in Egypt and landed at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara at 6.55 pm (1555GMT).

The wounded patients and their escorts were welcomed by Turkish Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay.

Upon arriving at the airport, the patients were transferred to the city center via waiting ambulances.

The aircraft, carrying 1.2 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies along with nine healthcare personnel, took off this morning.