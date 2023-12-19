Protesters set a train ablaze in Bangladesh, killing at least four people amid a countrywide strike called by the opposition to press its demand for the government to resign ahead of an election next month.

The incident on Tuesday was the latest strife sparked by anti-government protests in which dozens of buses and vehicles have been set on fire, with at least six people killed since October 28, when an opposition rally turned violent.

"Strike supporters set fire to three compartments of an express train," said fire service official Shahja Han Shikder. "Four bodies have been retrieved from a compartment."

There was no immediate comment from the government.

With its top leaders either jailed or in exile, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and make way for a neutral government to oversee January 7 polls that it has boycotted.