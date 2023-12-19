TÜRKİYE
US urges investigation into assault on Anadolu journalist by Israeli forces
The US expects military forces worldwide to act appropriately when individual soldiers violate international humanitarian law, the spokesperson says regarding the violent assault on photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf.
A screen grab captured from a video shows Israeli forces pounding up Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mostafa Alkharouf while reporting news in the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
December 19, 2023

The US has said it is "deeply concerned" by Israeli soldiers' violent assault on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem and urged an investigation.

"I did see the video. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing images of the use of force against a journalist that was depicted in those videos," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday in response to Anadolu's question regarding the violent assault on Mustafa Alkharouf.

"We think it's appropriate that those in the video be investigated," Miller said, adding that the people involved should be held accountable if appropriate.

Miller said the US expects militaries around the world to take appropriate actions when individual soldiers commit acts in violation of international humanitarian law.

Photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf was injured in a violent attack by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem, drawing widespread condemnation from international organisations, including the EU, the UN, and several governments.

The incident unfolded as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood near the Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers amid ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli army.

Video footage of the incident depicts an Israeli soldier striking Alkharouf with a rifle and subsequently throwing him to the ground, where he was subjected to severe beating, including kicks to the head. Alkharouf, who was severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was taken to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli authorities announced that police officers seen in the video attacking journalist Alkharouf had been suspended.

However, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir talked to a police officer Saturday who assaulted Alkharouf and promised his return to duty "as soon as possible."

Ben-Gvir wrote on X that he conveyed that he would strive for his return to active duty. Asked about Ben-Gvir's comments, Miller said he didn't see the comment and does not have further comments to make.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
