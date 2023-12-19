The Climate Change Regional Activity Center, which will be established in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and will operate under the umbrella of the UN, will carry out national and regional projects related to reducing the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean and ensuring regional adaptation to climate change.

The idea of establishing such a centre in Türkiye was first raised at the 22nd Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Barcelona Convention and its Protocols (COP22), which was held in Antalya in 2021 with the presence of the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan.

Then a proposal was made to make the Mediterranean Climate Change Research Center (AIDAM) located within the Ankara University National Center for the Sea and Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) a component of the UN Environment Program Mediterranean Action Plan (UNEP/MAP) and to gain the status of a Climate Change Regional Activity Center.

At the 23rd Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Barcelona Convention (COP23) held in Slovenia this year, the decision to establish the centre was unanimously adopted due to negotiations conducted by the Turkish delegation represented by Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Fatma Varank and diplomatic initiatives conducted by the Foreign Ministry.

The centre will complete the establishment process within two years and will be opened at the 24th Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment and the Coastal region of the Mediterranean (COP 24) to be held in December 2025.

It will carry out national and regional projects on reducing the effects of climate change on the Mediterranean region and ensuring regional adaptation to climate change by making use of UN and European Union funds.

'Role model' for the world

DEHUKAM CEO Mustafa Baskara told Anadolu Agency that the Barcelona Convention is a convention adopted against marine pollution as part of the UN Environment Program Mediterranean Action Plan for the protection of the Mediterranean Sea against pollution as part of regional seas.

Describing this convention, to which all coastal states in the Mediterranean region and the EU are parties, as more effective and functional than other regional marine protection conventions in the world, he said "Türkiye has an important position here because it is the only country in the world that is subject to two different marine protection conventions at the same time.”

“The fact that it is a party to both the Barcelona Convention in the Mediterranean and the Bucharest Convention in the Black Sea and that it can manage the diplomatic processes of these two puts Türkiye in a different position, which is not an example.”