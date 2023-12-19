Turin's famed gianduiotto, a small, creamy chocolate that melts on the tongue, is at the centre of a battle for European recognition pitting Italian artisans against Swiss giant Lindt.

In his workshop outside the northwestern Italian city, Luca Ballesio kneads chocolate with spatulas before expertly slicing off pieces and lining them up on a tray.

The 42-year-old is one of the last chocolatiers who make gianduiotto the old-fashioned way, a hand-made approach which gives the sweets their typical prism shape.

He is part of a committee of around 40 artisan chocolatiers, as well as companies such as Ferrero, Venchi and Domori, who are seeking to obtain a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for the gianduiotto from the European Union.

The goal is to raise the profile of the chocolate, increase sales -- already estimated at around $219M (€200 million) a year -- and continue the chocolate tradition in Turin.

But they are facing opposition from Lindt, owner since 1997 of Italian producer Caffarel, which claims to have invented the gianduiotto.

The plan is currently blocked at Italy's ministry of agriculture.

"This battle is important in promoting a historic product of Turin," Ballesio told AFP.

The committee has developed some very detailed criteria, which would have to be met by anyone hoping to secure the hoped-for PGI for their products.

Heresy

Faithful to tradition, it advocates a return to the original gianduiotto -- 30 to 45 percent roasted hazelnuts from Piedmont, at least 25 percent cocoa, plus sugar.

The 200-year-old recipe is not, however, to the tastes of Lindt, which requires the addition of powdered milk and wants to reduce the hazelnut content to 26 percent.

The addition of powdered milk for many here is heresy.

"For us, adding powdered milk to chocolate is like diluting wine with water," said Guido Castagna, president of the Gianduiotto Committee in Turin.

With Christmas just a few days away, production in 49-year-old Castagna's workshop in Giaveno, near the city, is in full swing.