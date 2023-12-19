Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Hungary following the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Turkish President Erdogan has indicated on Tuesday that the departure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the horizon amid the continuing Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

The Turkish premier, who is committed to pursuing justice through legal channels, aiming to hold all those implicated in the genocide accountable for war crimes, emphasised that Netanyahu's departure alone will not exempt him from accountability.

Erdogan reiterated that legal consequences await not only Netanyahu but everyone involved in the atrocities committed in the Palestinian enclave.

President Erdogan visited Hungary for a diplomatic meeting on Monday, which was subsequently marked by signing a 17-article cooperation agreement between the two countries, aiming to elevate their relations to an enhanced strategic partnership.

Besides bilateral relations between the two countries, Türkiye-European Union relations and the developments in Ukraine and Gaza were on the agenda during his visit, Erdogan said.

Related Türkiye works for immediate cessation of Israeli brutality in Gaza: Erdogan

Sweden's accession to NATO

Erdogan stated that his meeting with US President Joe Biden discussed Sweden's NATO membership process and Türkiye's F-16 purchases.

Positive developments expected from the US on the F-16 issue will accelerate the Turkish parliament's "positive stance on Sweden's NATO membership," he said.