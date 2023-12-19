Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for a child, the UN children's agency spokesperson has said, expressing his rage at the situation there after returning from the Israeli-bombarded Palestinian territory.

"I'm furious that those with power shrug at the humanitarian nightmares unleashed on a million children," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a press briefing on Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Gaza.

He spoke of children having undergone amputations and who were then "killed in those hospitals" as the Israeli army bombardment of the Gaza continues after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

"I'm furious that there are more children hiding as we speak who will no doubt be hit and have amputations in the coming days," he said.

He said the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza's main city Khan Younis- the largest facility still functioning "was shelled twice" in the last 48 hours.

This hospital "not only shelters large numbers of children who had already been badly injured in attacks on their homes, but hundreds of women and children seeking safety," he said.