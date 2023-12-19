Israel's war on Gaza has presented Europe's far-right populists with a glittering opportunity to build an anti-Muslim, white supremacist narrative.

Organisations which measure Islamophobic attacks say they have observed a definite spike in attacks against Muslims and other minority groups across Europe.

A European Union official tasked with combating Islamophobia, Marion Lalisse, says, "The hatred towards Muslims, in particular, has to do with negative stereotypes, considering Muslims as a monolithic group involved in violence. Such biases are spread across EU nations."

While far-right populism has sharply risen in recent years in Europe, an odd trend has come to the fore over the last two months. Some of Europe's far-right populist groups have grasped the moment to temporarily shelve its anti-semitism, in public at least, and to unleash unabashed attacks on Muslims in Europe.

Hungarian political scientist Peter Kreko says about the far-right, that "this sudden compassion for Jews is not genuine, .... it's more about exploiting Muslims than genuine sentiment for Israel".

Bellingcat journalist Michael Colborne says that since the start of the conflict, far-right extremists "don't know who they hate more: Muslims or Jews."

Europe's political offering

The Netherlands Geert Wilders, who is Europe's latest intellectual and political offering to the world, has renewed his call to displace millions of Palestinians to Jordan.

"We will make sure that the Netherlands will be for the Dutch people again. We will restrict the asylum tsunami and migration," Wilders, who came to power on an anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU rhetoric, said at a Trumpesque campaign rally.

Experts suggest that the Dutch – threatened by inflation, the waning control over the EU's fast-shifting political decisions and the perceived risk of being overwhelmed by migrants – voted for Wilders in a landslide.

While Wilders is already beginning to temper his message of mass deportations of migrants and banning the Quran, evident from the moniker Geert Milders often used for him by the Dutch press, the damage has already been done. The Netherland's Muslim and other minority groups are terrified.

Far-right messaging has been on point, cleverly twisting current affairs to fit the agenda and successfully selling it to the inflation-weary people of Europe. The momentum is definitely with the populists.

Wilders is staunchly pro-Israel and has held the view of Palestinian displacement and moving the Dutch embassy to Jerusalem for many years. However 'milder' he appears to be, there is little doubt which way the Dutch government will swing when he eventually assumes office.

'Recognise your occupier'

In Germany, Arabs and Muslims have been under increasing pressure since October 7, with clampdowns on pro-Palestinian protests and officials, including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, saying that German Arabs must "distance themselves" from Hamas.