Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has apprehended a Daesh member in charge of providing financial support for members of the terrorist organisation in conflict zones.

Through MIT's intelligence and risk analyses, Daesh's so-called administrative and financial officer for Syria's Damascus province Huzeyfe al Muri, codenamed Eyyup, was apprehended during an operation in Mersin on Tuesday after he was identified earlier this month.

MIT forces also seized 28,800 dollars, 14,950 euro, and 31,800 Turkish lira in the operation, alongside digital materials belonging to the organisation.

Mobile applications used by Daesh elements for money transfers were also identified and the intelligence has begun to decipher the members of the organisation.