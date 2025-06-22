ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
World leaders react to US joining Israeli strikes on Iran
Leaders reaction to Trump's announcement that US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites amid fears of a wider conflagration in Middle East.
People attend an anti war demonstration in Los Angeles. / Reuters
June 22, 2025

The reaction of world leaders after US claimed to have struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Iran has ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump's decision to the UN calling for de-escalation and some countries condemning the attacks.

UN chief Antonio Guterres

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security."

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."

Venezuela's FM Yvan Gil

"Venezuela Condemns U.S. Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities."

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes."

Mexico's Foreign Ministry

"The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.

In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority."

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel

"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

"The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."

This list shall be updated as further responses are expected.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
