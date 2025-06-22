The reaction of world leaders after US claimed to have struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Iran has ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump's decision to the UN calling for de-escalation and some countries condemning the attacks.

UN chief Antonio Guterres

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security."

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."

Venezuela's FM Yvan Gil

"Venezuela Condemns U.S. Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities."

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes."