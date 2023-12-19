Wounded in an Israeli strike that killed his children, Mahmoud Zoghroub said farewell to his 17-day-old daughter Aisha and 2-year-old son Ahmed, from his hospital bed.

On Tuesday, Zoghroub grimaced with effort as he pulled himself up to cradle Ahmed, wrapped in a white burial shroud. Zoghroub then wept and fell back again.

Aisha, also bundled in white cloth, was placed next to him on his other side.

At one point, he tapped his heart, seemingly too exhausted to speak.

Aisha's grandmother, Suzan, said the infant was born on December 2.

The extended family was asleep when Israel struck their apartment building before dawn on Tuesday, Suzan Zoghroub said.

She said two of her sons had apartments on higher floors, but the family stayed together on the ground floor amid fears of air strikes.

In all, Israel killed 27 Palestinians in the strike, hospital officials said.

'Have they succeeded now?'