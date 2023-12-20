Wednesday, December 20, 2023

1833 GMT — A UN Security Council vote on a much-delayed resolution calling for a pause to the Israeli war on Gaza was postponed again, the council's presidency has said, as members wrangled over wording.

"The Security Council has agreed to continue negotiations today to allow for additional time for diplomacy. And the presidency will reschedule the adoption for tomorrow (Thursday) morning," said the Security Council president Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Dominguez.

1816 GMT — Israel says uncovered tunnel network used by Hamas leadership

The Israeli army has said it had uncovered a network of tunnels in Gaza used by the leaders of Hamas, including those accused of planning the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The military shared footage it said showed "a large network of tunnels that connects terrorist hideouts, bureaus, and residential apartments belonging to Hamas's senior leadership."

The tunnels around Gaza City's Palestine Square were used by "senior officials including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, to direct their operational activity," Israeli army spokesman Peter Lerner said in an online press briefing.

1746 GMT — Erdogan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone

Muslim nations must continue their united efforts for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Egyptian counterpart.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al Sisi discussed Israel's aggression against Palestinian territories, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that it is important for Islamic countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent ceasefire in unity," the statement added.

1722 GMT — Biden says new Gaza hostage deal not expected soon

US President Joe Biden has said that he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.

"We're pushing," Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Efforts are underway to try to arrange for the release of more hostages, with the heads of the US CIA, Israel's Mossad and Qatar's prime minister expected to meet and discuss the issue.

1652 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops grim 20,000 mark

The government's media office in Gaza has said that at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war began.

Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among those who were killed by Israeli attacks, it said, as the conflict continued to rage more than two months after it broke out on October 7.

1600 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce talks 'very serious': White House

Negotiations to secure another truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza war are "very serious", the White House has said.

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.

1534 GMT — Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas, which is at war with Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1533 GMT — Israel accused of extracting confessions of Gaza’s hospital director under duress

The Health Ministry in Gaza has accused Israel of extracting confessions from the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital under duress.

The Israeli army posted a video of Ahmed al Kahlout telling investigators that Hamas had used the facility as a base for its operations.

"Kahlout’s confessions were extracted under the use of force, coercion, torture and intimidation," the ministry said in a statement.

It called on all human rights groups to "denounce Israel’s criminal behaviour against our people and the health care crews to extract a narrative consistent with the occupation's demand."

1504 GMT — Yemen's Houthis warn they will hit back at US if attacked

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have launched missiles and drones at cargo ships in the Red Sea, have warned that they would strike back if attacked by US forces.

"If the Americans intend to escalate further, get more involved and commit foolishness by targeting our country... we will target them," said rebel leader Abdel Malek al Houthi.

"We will make American battleships, American interests and American navigation a target for our missiles and drones," he said in a speech broadcast on the rebel's Al Masirah television.

1445 GMT — Health ministry in Gaza says 12 killed in strikes in Rafah

The Heath ministry in Gaza has said at least 12 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a series of air strikes in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

AFP correspondents witnessed more than 10 air strikes that hit several houses near the frontier.

"Twelve martyrs and dozens of wounded, including women and children, were recovered from under the rubble when a house and a mosque were targeted hundreds of metres from Kuwaiti hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

14223 GMT — Russia expects prompt UNSC response to Gaza situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the UN Security Council may respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza "soon" as work on a new draft is currently underway.

Work on preparing a new draft is in progress, Lavrov said during a news conference in Morocco's capital Marrakesh, which was broadcast live on the ministry's website.

However, he voiced concern that the US may change its position following recent talks in Qatar where an agreement on a humanitarian pause was reached.

1416 GMT — Israeli army officer vows to turn entire Gaza into rubble like Beit Hanoun

An Israeli army officer has vowed to turn the entire Gaza into rubble similar to the situation in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

“Israel suffered a painful blow on Oct. 7. They attacked the dignity of our people,” Yair Ben David, a commander in the 2908th Battalion, told his soldiers in a video shared on social media platforms.

“The 2908th Battalion entered Beit Hanoun and did there as Shimon and Levi did in Nablus,” he said, in reference to a biblical story about the killing of entire male inhabitants of the city for an act of immorality.

1415 GMT — 25 more Palestinians detained in West Bank, tally rises to 4,630 since Oct. 7

The Israeli forces rounded up 25 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, taking the tally to 4,630 since Oct. 7, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The new arrests took place in the occupied cities of Nablus, Tulkarm, Salfit, Tubas, Ramallah, Bethlehem and East Jerusalem, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

1305 GMT — First aid convoy from Jordan delivers food to Gaza: WFP

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has said it had delivered food into Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom border crossing in the first direct aid convoy from Jordan.

The arrival of the 46-truck convoy came after "weeks of coordination with all parties", the WFP said, adding that it was a "crucial first step (that) could pave the way for a more sustainable aid corridor through Jordan and allow for the delivery of more aid at scale".

1302 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir defends settler violence in occupied West Bank

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has defended the illegal Jewish settlers' violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Settler violence "is a marginal phenomenon and there is a sharp decrease in the actions of Jews against Arabs," Ben-Gvir said during a situation assessment meeting cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1256 GMT —Failure to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza is 'shameful for humanity': Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the fact that so many “glorious states remain idle" in the face of Israel's brutal attacks in Gaza is "shameful for humanity."

Speaking at the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan said: "History will duly judge those responsible for causing this hideous scene, those who have tried to legitimise it, and those who have turned a blind eye to it."

"I hope that 2024 will be the year when the oppressors receive the punishment they deserve, and the wounds of the oppressed are healed," he added.

1243 GMT — Netanyahu becomes 'millstone around neck', must be dismissed: Knesset member

A member of Israel’s Knesset (parliament) has called for dismissing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has become a “burden” for the state.

"It pains me to say these words in the midst of the war, but it seems there is no other option," Meirav Cohen, a member of the "There is a Future" Party led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, said in a video posted on X.

"When the prime minister fails and continues to fail, proving that he is not qualified for the position, that he is the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time, he must be replaced immediately."

1233 GMT — Some 'external forces' trying to use Gaza conflict to fuel regional unrest: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that some "external forces" are attempting to fan a fire of regional discord between Middle Eastern states by exploiting the situation in Gaza.

The purpose of such actions is to "weaken countries that pursue an independent foreign policy course," Lavrov said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco's capital, Marrakesh.

"Some external forces want to use the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to their advantage, to ignite a fire of regional discord," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, quoting the country’s top diplomat.