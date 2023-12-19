Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is certain that the US will not betray Kiev and implement the agreements reached between the two countries on financial aid.

"As for financial assistance, we are working very hard on this. I am sure that the US will not betray us and that what we agreed on in the US will be fully implemented," Zelenskyy said during an end-of-year news conference in the capital Kiev on Tuesday.

Commenting on the $54.8 billion aid package for Ukraine by the EU, Zelenskyy said it is "just a matter of time" before a decision is made on it, adding that he is sure this will be made "in the near future."

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his country vetoed EU funding of $54.8 billion for Ukraine, a day after the European Council decided to open accession talks with Kiev.

Zelenskyy said developments regarding the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence capabilities are important, and this winter will be different due to its various challenges.

"But we are becoming stronger and more powerful. I had a serious business trip. Several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our country in winter. This is a very important result," he further said.

Russia "failed" to achieve any results on the front line during this year, the Ukrainian leader said, as he asserted that it is proven through the Kremlin's unchanged rhetoric regarding the goals of its "special military operation."

"There is nothing to talk about defeats. Russia did not achieve any victory. What three days ... Two years. Our fighters are great, our people are great. I am once again grateful to them for this," he added.